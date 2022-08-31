Olumide Releases The High Volumed ‘Road To Riches’ LP

Chris Allen, Allysa, Trilla Kay, KILASI, Grxzzly, and ‘Flip‘ collaborator Chelly The MC join Maryland rap authority Olumide on his brand new project Road To Riches. Clocking in at just under 30 minutes, the 10-track body of work also comes laced with production from Serigo Cortez, FiveOhTrez, Vicious Varez Visions, KILASI, Dizzee Beats, and Justin Loring. The release of the LP is accompanied by the Machina Media-directed music video for ‘Flip’ which finds him and his curvy co-star causing chaos in a corporate boardroom. You can watch the video below.

In a statement to the press about the cohesive collection of songs, Olumide states:

“Road to riches describes my journey, my challenges, and my perspective on this path to success. But it’s not as conceptual as you may think. This is high-volume, outside, trunk, ego-boosting music. After all, it’s Summer time right?”

Olumide grew up in P.G. County, where he casually began to make music with his brother as a high school student. His talent blossomed quickly, and soon, it became apparent that he was destined for bigger things. Olumide began performing in front of any audience that would have him, rapidly upgrading to multiple appearances at Baltimore Soundstage. Easily one of the most promising artists to emerge from the DMV, Olumide officially secured his spot sonically with the release of #BeenDope(Mixtape), which currently boasts millions of streams. Solidifying himself on the stage alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights like Curren$y and A Boogie wit da Hoodie as well as in the booth with fellow DMV entertainers like WillThaRapper and Ciscero, Olumide is a man on a mission, refining his craft and further developing his impressive lyrical abilities.

Stream Road To Riches and watch the visual for ‘Flip’ after the jump via PGN Records! Let us know what you think about the video in the comments!