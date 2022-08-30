Lizzo Has A Message To The Haters In Her VMAs Acceptance Speech

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo had a message for the press at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Watch the clip below.

Lizzo wins the “Video For Good” VMA Sunday (Aug. 28) night. As she expresses her gratitude for winning at the VMAs, she begins to address the press in her speech. Lately, she’s made headlines for simply being her unapologetic self. Despite winning countless awards, making undeniable hit records and being masterful at her craft, the media somehow finds a way to find something negative to say.

MTV shared the clip of Lizzo yesterday (Aug. 29) saying, “And now, a message from your Video For Good winner: @LIZZOBEEATING 🏆 #VMAs.”

Lizzo shares her thoughts on the naysayers.

“And now,” Lizzo begins in her speech. “To the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press.”

Until, she ultimately stops herself from saying anything at all.

“You know what? I’m not gone say nothing,” Lizzo continued in her speech. “They be like, ‘Lizzo why don’t you clap back?’”

Her response was, “Cause b*itch I’m winning hoe.”

Lizzo happily puts on for all women, but more specifically, the plus sized community. Her next statement was particularly for her girls.

“Big b*tches winning hoe,” she yells into the microphone with her VMA in hand.

Lizzo is ignoring the negative comments about her weight, what she wears and how she’s become a global superstar. Instead, she accepts yet another award with grace and a big helping of attitude.

Check out the clip posted by MTV below: