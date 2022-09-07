HPNOTIQ Liqueur & Guapdad Launch Cocktail NFT’s Welcoming Consumers To The “HPNOVERSE”

Hpnotiq, the the eye-catching blue liqueur that combines a premium blend of exotic fruit juices, French vodka and a touch of cognac is teaming up with the Grammy nominated recording artist and talented multihyphenate Guapdad 4000 to invite you to the #HPNOVERSE (must be 21 to enter).

The #HPNOVERSE is the exclusive augmented reality destination that welcomes you into the world of Hpnotiq complete with an AR camera app with a variety of experiences, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and an opportunity to win concert prizes.

In addition to the HPNOVERSE in virtual reality, consumers will also be invited to join an “IRL” scavenger hunt to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience at physical locations in their local markets using QR codes (think Pokemon Go but make it HPNO).

Included in the NFT’s and virtual scavenger Hunt are:

HPNOVERSE SKYLINE (Skyscraper): This cityscape is the virtual world of the Hpnoverse. It’s where it all goes down – providing the backdrop for the most ice-cold AR experiences in the game. Here, the possibilities are endless, and you might stumble upon some crazy Hpnotiq artifacts… like, A BOTTLE OF HPNO SPELLED WITH A “Y” ( Shrine Altar): No, our name was never spelled with a “Y”, but everyone insists that it was and we somehow changed it. So, like a rare baseball card, this is the ONE place we will ever throw that “Y” in there. HYPNOTIQ indeed. AN “INCREDIBLE” HPNO + COGNAC PLAQUE: Everyone and their momma claims they invented the “incredible” Hpno + Cognac. They didn’t, but this NFT is a certificate that will impress people at parties… If you’re lucky enough to find it in the wild. A RENAISSANCE HPNO STATUE: (GREEK STATUE) Hpnotiq is elemental. The nectar of the gods since time immemorial. Just step into the Museum of Hpnotiq Art (or MOHA) to glimpse into Hpno’s legendary past.

Complimenting the fine art Hpnotiq NFT’s, see the full offering of NFT’s, including custom cocktails, a high fashion Du Rag, and more, visit Hpnoverse.io.

The NFT’s & Scavenger Hunt will allow consumers to be entered to win an exclusive digital NFTs or concert tickets to see Jack Harlow, Mary J. Blige, or two-day tickets to a music festival.

Hop in the comments and let us know what you think about Hpnotiq and Guapdad’s new partnership!