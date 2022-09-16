Ginuwine’s Always Had the Moves: Check Out This Throwback of the Viral Sensation

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ginuwine is making headlines again and it’s not for his baby making music. The “Pony” singer has garnered newfound success after his dance moves and onstage performances have gone viral. Some fans may not know that the D.C. singer has been laying down his best moves on stage since the very beginning. Check out this Ginuwine throwback inside.

Artist Ginuwine began his career as a member of the group Swing Mob in the early 1990’s. He was only 26 years old when he became a solo R&B singing sensation. Just moments after his debut album Ginuwine, The Bachelor was released in 1996. This album went on to change his life, featuring hit singles, “Tell Me Do You Wanna,” “When Doves Cry,” and his resurgent, chart-topping song, “Pony.”

Since then, the 51 year old singer managed to stay under the radar with only a few mentions of his personal life rising above the surface. Years later, the Washington, D.C. legend has become a viral sensation. Ginuwine’s recent performances across the states feature a few of his best dance moves, which comedic social media users have spun into viral memes.

When Ginuwine discovered his moves had been circulating the Internet, he responded with a long captioned post on Instagram.

“I was shooting TV stuff in Vegas that you will see in October (secret) But couldn’t respond to a lot of this internet cyber stuff,” he wrote. “Phone been ringing, blogs calling, friends calling, WOW.”

He reminded fans that he has no problem taking the jokes in stride.

“And for those who know me you already know I’m defiant as fuck so letsgetit!!!!” Ginuwine added. “I see I gotta stop calling myself the ole man lol I didn’t know I was still even news-worthy; Funny or not, my homies always tell me you don’t understand who you are G. Wow!!! Ok now I do, so it’s on. Thank y’all indeed.”

More recently, a new clip from his show has gained traction. Ginuwine is seen sitting on the edge of the stage, and he lifts himself up for a moment, smiles and continues performing.

People are making all sorts of gooch references and jokes about cleaning up under his feet. It’s definitely newsworthy.

One Twitter user, @MatthewACherry, reminded us that Ginuwine has always been a fan of theatrical performances.

Check out this throwback when the crooner performed on BET’s 106 & Park below:

Another user, @DJRTistic, pointed out his dancing antics in this music video for “None of Ur Friend’s Business.”

Check it out here:

Keep the funny tweets rolling. Shout out to Ginuwine for continuously stepping on these stages the way he does!