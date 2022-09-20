Laura Harrier Has Great Chemistry With ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Co-Star Jack Harlow But IRL She’s Engaged!

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Laura Harrier deserves all the magazine covers. LITERALLY.

Laura Harrier Describes Great Chemistry With ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Costar Jack Harlow

The actress and model graces the cover of Cosmopolitan Issue 6: The Mental Health issue where she discusses playing Robin Givens in Hulu’s Mike Tyson series “Mike,” co-starring with Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ and her recent engagement!

Check out some photos and quotes from her Cosmopolitan interview when you continue.

On working with rapper Jack Harlow for White Men Can’t Jump:

“This was his first time acting. He’s very charismatic and I knew he’d be able to play the part, but he really impressed me. Our chemistry is great together. It felt natural and easy with him. And I think it’s going to be a cute movie.”

On playing the role of Robin Givens in Mike, and her decision to be a part of the project:

“I wanted to tell this story as honestly and truthfully as I could. Both were so misrepresented in the media. It was really shocking looking back at these articles from the ’80s and seeing the way that people villainized her in legitimate publications. I wanted to come at it from a place of compassion but also a place of objectivity…. I wanted to be part of this project because more than telling Mike Tyson’s life story specifically, this is a real commentary on so many American stories. We’re talking about racial inequality, socioeconomic inequality, rape culture, the Me Too movement. This story was looking at all those things through the lens of this incredibly famous man.”

On the ’80s ensembles worn for the Mike:

“We were giving. I loved the wardrobe. The ’80s were such a time of excess and extravagance. I had major Chanel suits with the miniskirts and the little pumps. It was full glam, full-on, all the time, which is so different from my personal aesthetic. I like to find characters through wardrobe and through hair and makeup. When I put on that wig and the full beat and the nails, it just came out of me.”

The onscreen chemistry might be great with Jack Harlow and “Mike” co-star Trevante Rhodes, but in real life, Laura is loving it up with French fashion consultant Sam Jarou, who has worked with Noon Goons and other brands. Harrier met the Frenchman in Los Angeles in 2019, but they have kept their relationship very private. While you’d be hard pressed to find social media snaps of the sweethearts, the paparazzi has caught the lovebirds out and about looking happy as hell on several occasions.

Laura Harrier Confirms Engagement To Sam Jarou

On her engagement to fiancé Sam Jarou:

“We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about. It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality. The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”

Laura Harrier Is A Fan Of “90 Day Fiancé”

On which reality shows are on her list of self-care watches:

90 Day Fiancé is my addiction. The amount of hours I feel like I’ve spent in life watching this show is….And there are so many spin-offs: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. I feel like I’ve learned more about the immigration system watching 90 Day Fiancé than I’ve learned reading august publications like the New York Times or The Atlantic. And also, now being engaged to a non-American, I feel like all my facts are like, ‘Oh no, we can’t do that, babe. On 90 Day, their visa got rejected.’ All my information is based on this show.”

Laura Harrier Talks Mental Health And Self Care

On how she balances staying informed with knowing when to turn it all off and mentally escape:

“It’s so important to know what’s happening in the world and to be active and to use your voice for the greater good and for causes that you believe in. But sometimes doing that can really take a toll. Sometimes I have to not read the news, not check my New York Times app, turn off Instagram because these are really tough times that we’re living in. And it’s easy to get so caught up in the collective anxiety of the world that you can forget that you also need to protect yourself and protect your own wellness. I don’t think that you can make a change and help other people if you’re not taking care of yourself.”

Laura Harrier Meditates For Her Mental Health

On what self-care remedies are in her own mental health tool kit:

“I try to meditate. I can’t say that I’m the best with my track record of doing it every day, but I try to at least do some deep breathing. I noticed I literally forget to breathe, which sounds wild, but sometimes I’m like, ‘Wait, I haven’t taken a real breath all day,’ and just taking 30 seconds to sit and do deep belly breathing is a game changer. Also, I think it’s so common to talk only about self-care as meditation, yoga, and working out, which are all important, but sometimes self-care is having a glass of wine with your best friend and laughing and watching sh*tty reality TV. Watching The Bachelor and drinking wine with my girls is awesome. Sometimes that’s the self-care that you need.”

Check out Laura’s Cosmopolitan“ The Breakdown Breakdown” cover video below:

Cosmopolitan will celebrate Laura’s cover and the launch of CosmoTrips at a special event in West Hollywood on Thursday September 29.

Cosmo’s Issue 6: The Mental Health Issue hits newsstands nationwide on October 4.