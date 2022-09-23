John Wall Pens Heartfelt Letter “I’m Still Here” About His Mental Health Struggles

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

John Wall pens a heartfelt letter titled “I’m Still Here” to The Player’s Tribune. The emotional note documents his suicide survival. As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, we realize the importance of Wall’s timely message. Read more about his story inside.

Long-time Washington Wizards basketball star, John Wall opens up about his battle with contemplating suicide. He shares in a letter published on Player’s Tribune how he escaped a “really, dark place” two years ago. After losing his best friend (his mom) to breast cancer and being traded from the team he gave most of his career to, Wall was grieving on many levels.

The letter opens with, “I was this close to taking my own life.”

Wall makes it very clear that he can understand why fans may not understand how his circumstances brought him to such a haunting place, because he has the riches and the fame. He points out that none of the glitz or glam brought him what he truly needed, which is a sense of peace.

“Money and fame don’t mean sh*t if you don’t have peace in you life,” Wall says in the letter.

Fortunately, Wall managed to ask for help in his darkest times. In a moment when he felt that no one was there, he was able to pick himself up to ask a friend for help. He notes that these six words changed his life, “Yo, I need some f*cking help!”

Since grieving the loss of his mother and transitioning from the Wizards to the Los Angeles Clippers, the five-time All Star player seems to have found a greater sense of purpose with the help of therapy. Wall is focused on being a great example to his two sons and maintaining his sense of peace.

Wall shared the letter in a post on social media saying, “Let’s be real, this battle ain’t easy… but I’m still here. I hope my story helps somebody. @PlayersTribune.”

Read John Wall’s “I’m Still Here” on The Player’s Tribune.

The National Suicide Prevention Line provides 24/7 support for people in distress.If you or anyone you know is ever in need, their number is 1-800-273-8255.