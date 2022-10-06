Jennifer Lawrence And Brian Tyree Henry Form An Unexpected Friendship In ‘Causeway’

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We’re here for anything and everything Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry do.

In “Causeway,” a new drama headed to select theaters and Apple TV+ on November 4th, directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion.

It’s a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and re-trains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service: a reckoning with her childhood.

Watch The Trailer For Causeway

Staying with her mother (Linda Emond), with whom she shares a tense relationship, all Lynsey wants to do is return to her work as an engineer. Her doctor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) is wary, and so in the meantime, she gets a job cleaning pools. When her truck breaks down she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop, and offers her a ride home. Slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also suppressing his own past trauma.

These two damaged souls’ budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer’s debut feature—a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

“Causeway” is directed by Lila Neugebauer (Broadway’s “The Waverly Gallery,” “Maid,” “The Last Thing He Told Me”) and written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Bullet Train,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”). The film is produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. Neugebauer, Jacob Jaffke, Sophia Lin, Patricia Clarkson, Kirk Michael Fellows and Christopher J. Surgent serve as executive producers.