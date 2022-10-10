Halle Bailey Wishes DDG A Happy 25th Birthday In Adorable Montage Video

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Halle Bailey wishes her boyfriend DDG a happy 25th birthday today (Oct. 10) on Instagram in a reel filled with some of their cute moments together. These two seem to be blossoming in love and it is absolutely adorable. Check out the post inside.

Rapper, singer and YouTuber DDG has found success in making music and recording entertaining YouTube videos. He began his journey, making videos in 2014 and expanded his content with YouTube vlogs upon graduating high school in 2015.

More recently, DDG and Halle formed their own special relationship. When these two aren’t busy working on set or performing for fans, they are most likely spending their down time together. The couple’s first big public outing was Coachella Music festival earlier this year. They frequent festivals, celebrity events and more with one another. The two seem so happy together.

Halle is not shy about posting her boo. Today, she wished him a happy birthday, saying, “happy happy birthday @ddg ♥️love you forever.”

The short video begins with a handshake and then shows them snuggled up together at Coachella, before a night out, on the couch, and Halle just admiring him driving his whip and snuggling up with her cat.

It’s a montage of cuteness. Their relationship brings us so much joy.

DDG affectionately comments on the post, “I love you more” with an emoji and a series of hearts.

The Michigan rapper posts a selfie of himself with a cake that features his baby picture saying, “can’t believe I’m 25.”

Happy Birthday, DDG!