Global Grind First Look: Big Daddy Kane Guest Stars On ‘The Equalizer’

Big Daddy Kane will be reuniting with Queen Latifah next weekend — onscreen!

Big Daddy Kane Guest Stars On “The Equalizer”

We’ve got a sneak peek at next Sunday’s episode of “The Equalizer” and GRAMMY ® award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane is guest starring!

In the episode, titled “One Percenters,” a local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work. Big Daddy Kane plays Buffalo Joe, the motorcycle club’s founder.

Check out the promo below!

This is the perfect role for him, right? We see you in your leather Kane! The leathers and the hat make this look so reminiscent of his “Wild Wild West” days. With hip-hop officially celebrating 50 years of culture, it’s great to see so many rap greats transitioning into acting — and Queen Latifah is definitely a trailblazer in that regard.

“The Equalizer” has done such an outstanding job with casting in its three seasons. We’ll have to wait until next week to see BDK in action, but according to TVLine reports, Gloria Reuben is guest starring on this Sunday’s episode as the former flame of Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint).

The “One Percenters” episode of the CBS Original series “The Equalizer” airs Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.