Exclusive: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks Superhero Blockbuster ‘Black Adam,’ Holding A Fan’s Baby At Promo Event & More!

Alex “Alejandro” Ford is an award-winning journalist, elderly millennial, and crab leg connoisseur who’s been with Bossip since 2013. He currently serves as Senior Editor focusing on trending celebrity topics, fun celebrity interviews, and entertainment event recaps. With over 10 years of digital media experience, the pop culture junkie and his hilarious headlines have been featured in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, WIRED, VH1, and "Bossip On WeTV" where he became a popular GIF on social media. In his off time, Alex enjoys cooking, watching movies, customizing thrift clothing, and eating free food at industry events.

Black Adam is coming

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took blockbuster rollouts to another level with his hilariously hands-on approach to promoting buzzy superhero epic ‘Black Adam’ that zaps its way into theaters this weekend.

“It’s always a cliché to say that someone was born to play a role, but in this case, it’s true,” said Director Jaume Collet-Serra about ‘The Rock’ in an interview with EW. “The movie happened because of him. He’s the energy and the push that got this movie made.”

Fans gathered to see the larger-than-life star at packed ‘Black Adam‘ promo events that peaked in Mexico where he held a fan’s baby in a super adorable moment that went viral.

If this doesn’t make you want to vote for the potential Presidential candidate, nothing will.

We caught up with thee ‘Black Adam’ star who talked the superhero blockbuster, holding a fan’s baby at a promo event in Mexico, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

In ‘Black Adam,’ ‘The Rock’ stars in the first-ever feature film about DC’s biggest (and baddest) superhero through the lens of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Peep the trailer below:

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Bodhi Sabongui, and emerging stars Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell who we chatted with in an interview you can enjoy below:

‘Black Adam’ smashes its way into theaters October 21.