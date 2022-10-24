The Witches Are Coming! Watch The Latest Teaser For ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Arriving At AMC January 8

It’s spooky season … but you’re going to have to wait a little longer than Halloween to see this one!
Today, AMC Networks released a new teaser for the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The show stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.
Check out the new teaser below:
Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.
The second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe will now debut on Sunday, January 8 on AMC+ and AMC.
Have you been watching “Anne Rice’s Interview With A Vampire” series on AMC? We’ve been huge fans of Anne Rice and her books for years. We love that a whole new generation of fans will be able to tune in to see her storytelling brought to life.
Do you have a favorite Anne Rice book or character? We probably would have to go with Lestat, but watching this teaser makes us want to go back and re-read all the books. We definitely need to hold off on an answer until after a re-read.