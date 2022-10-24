The Witches Are Coming! Watch The Latest Teaser For ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Arriving At AMC January 8

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

It’s spooky season … but you’re going to have to wait a little longer than Halloween to see this one!

Today, AMC Networks released a new teaser for the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The show stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.

Check out the new teaser below:

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe will now debut on Sunday, January 8 on AMC+ and AMC.

Have you been watching “Anne Rice’s Interview With A Vampire” series on AMC? We’ve been huge fans of Anne Rice and her books for years. We love that a whole new generation of fans will be able to tune in to see her storytelling brought to life.

Do you have a favorite Anne Rice book or character? We probably would have to go with Lestat, but watching this teaser makes us want to go back and re-read all the books. We definitely need to hold off on an answer until after a re-read.