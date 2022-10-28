Rihanna Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Oct 24-Oct 28)

PROJECTS:

*Che Noir – The Last Remnants

In January of this year, Che set the table and turned her thoughts into a Michelin chef-level full-course meal with the release of her breakthrough project,Food For Thought, which further demonstrated her massive range, styles, and techniques; from nostalgic reminiscences to crime-driven narratives. Now, the Shea Butter Queen branches out even further with The Last Remnants; where she not only thanks God for the bread on her table, but for also blessing it.

*Westside Gunn – 10

Keeping his plans under wraps until the very last moment, Westside Gunn has now released #HWH’s final installment; and to officially memorialize it, he has aptly titled it 10, which not only signifies completion but celebrates what has already been set in motion; and there is no disputing this notorious series will live on and influence for generations. 10 features appearances and production from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls), RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams and fresh essence from Flygod JR.

*BlueBucksClan – Clan Way 3

Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan drop their new album Clan Way 3 via Out The Blue Records/Capitol Records. Across 18 tracks furnished by a handful of top-notch producers including Jetsonmade, Zaytoven, among others and key features with Jeremih and Cash Kidd, MCs DJ and Jeeezy Obama flex with their signature punchline lyricism. To complement Clan Way 3, the duo release a Michael Vincent directed high-stakes money heist filled video for “Can’t Believe It.”

*Willie The Kid & V Don -Deutsche Marks III

Undeniably a brand you can trust, with an already established long collaborative history, Willie The Kid & V Don have linked back up to rekindle their chemistry for their joint trilogy project Deutsche Marks III. Deutsche Marks III is produced in its entirety by V Don and features guest appearances from Rome Streetz, Ransom, Eto, Abe Linx & Lord Apex.

*GirlzLuhDev – Chilli Mon$taa

Today, rising Inland Empire rapper GirlzLuhDev shares his silky new record Chilli Mon$taa released via Capitol Records, the project is an ideal showcase for the undeniable charisma that has made the 19-year-old artist such a sensation to this point. Though easygoing — at times seemingly effortless — it reveals an impressive versatility, and a depth of wisdom beyond Dev’s years.To accompany Chilli Mon$taa, Dev releases a slew of visualizers including one for the track Debby Ryan.

*DVSN – Working On My Karma

Dvsn’s highly anticipated album, Working On My Karma (OVO Sound), is now available on all streaming platforms. The album features a track with R&B icons Jagged Edge and an array of tracks produced by dvsn’s own Nineteen85, and Super Producers Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Sean Garrett, and more. The duo also dropped a new video for “Don’t Take Your Love” directed by Rook. Working On My Karma is a story about love, regret and the potential emotions that can arise after acting on ego. From start to finish, listeners will be taken through a journey of emotions, with undertones of vulnerability, accountability, and reflection. dvsn delivers what they call an honest album, giving fans the perfect mix of traditional R&B love ballads intertwined with unexpected samples like John Legend’s “Ordinary People” and “That’s My Juvi” by Magnolia Shorty on “Take It Slow,” produced by Nineteen85.

SINGLES:

*Rihanna – Lift Me Up

The global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time makes he highly anticipated return to the airwaves with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

*ZAIA – Demons On Tuck

Ahead of his American Psycho project, set to be released next month, and following the release of his well received single “ ZAIA delivers the DealtByAce & Brain Tickle Studio produced visual for “ and following the release of his well received single “ BMX ,”ZAIA delivers the DealtByAce & Brain Tickle Studio produced visual for “ Demons On Tuck .” The mind-bending mini movie syncs perfectly with Tane Runo’s hypnotizing production and leaves nothing to the imagination. Combining melancholy undertones, the song was created to help listeners navigate their way out of sorrowful situations. “I wrote #DOT for anyone that needs help pulling themselves out of dark spaces; people that help going through bad experiences a little easier,” said the Atlanta native in statement to the press about the song’s central theme.