Michael Ealy Is Not Perfect: The One Time Taraji P. Henson Had To Tell Him About His Body Odor

Michael Ealy was recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a hilarious story about himself and another one of our favorites. In the clip, which you can watch below, Kelly is transitioning from a previous conversation about on camera connections. She mentions how she heard a story about him and Taraji P. Henson on the set of Think Like A Man Too. Before she could even finish her statement, Ealy was laughing from ear to ear. She went on to add that the only reason she was bringing it up was because she literally had the moment happen to her before.

Before Ealy got into the story, he expressed how much he adored Taraji.

“So Taraji who I love immensely; we’re from the same hometown,” he said. “One of the coolest people you ever meet and the most talented people you will ever meet — we are doing a scene in Think Like a Man Too and I just had a kid. I didn’t get a chance to really like work out or prepare for this role and stuff.”

The 49 year-old thought it would be a good idea to put in a workout before filming a romantic scene with Henson but didn’t consider the ramifications that such activity would bring.

“Right before this scene where I’m like shirtless in the bed with her and stuff like that, I did about 250 push-ups right, not in a row… in about 20- 25 minutes while they are setting up the shot,” he said. “Like I said, I was just working my ass off to try and to pump up the muscles, get the blood flow going. That’s a trick. That’s what everybody does.”

Taraji was not going to sit silently and not tell her co-star what was on her mind no matter how brutally honest it was.

“I was glistening and I’m laying down with her and we were in between takes, and she’s like kind of like in here, because I’m kind of on top of her. We’re just sitting there in between the take, and she says to me, she goes, ‘Hmmm, you kind of ripe,’” Ealy said.

After she told him about himself, Ealy tried his best to explain.

“She was like ‘Michael Ealy is not perfect.’ And I was like ‘Taraji, you saw me doing the pushups. Come on. You know what I’m going through,’” Ealy said.

This is a hilarious story because we’ve all been there at least once in our life but imagining Taraji P. Henson and Michael Ealy have this encounter is next level comedy. We love an honest and helpful queen! Shouts out to her and shouts out to Michael Ealy for not being bitter about it.