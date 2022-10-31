Chloë Bailey Stole The Show At NCAT’s Infamous GHOE Homecoming Celebration

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Singer and songwriter Chloë Bailey continues her “For The Night” single promotion with a performance at North Carolina A&T’s (NCAT) homecoming this year. The entertainer shares the field stage with NCAT’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine band and the Golden Delight dancers. Watch the full performance inside.

NCAT has taken great Aggie pride in providing the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” which is also known as GHOE. It is safe to say that this year’s week-long homecoming celebration was a success, bringing thousands of attendees to Greensboro from Oct. 23-30. NCAT lived up to its self-proclaimed GHOE celebration with a jam packed concert, featuring artists Lil Baby, Nardo Wick, Glorilla and of course, Miss Chloë Bailey.

During NCAT’s Saturday night football game against the Campbell Fighting Camels, Chloë stole the show with a special halftime performance of her latest single, “For The Night.” The Blue and Gold Marching Machine performed her new song and the Golden Delight dancers prepared choreography made especially for this momentous occasion.

Apparently, the “Treat Me” singer learned the choreography in one day. She shared a clip from the special performance on her social media accounts saying, ” i learned this in a day 😭 shoutout to ladies who taught me!! 💕💕.”

Watch the full halftime performance filmed by the Blue and Gold Marching Machine media team below: