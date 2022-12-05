Fan Reactions: Gabrielle Union Sets The Record Straight About Boosie’s Transphobic Comments

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Gabrielle Union is trending on Twitter today after her comments about rapper Boosie Badazz go viral. During her press tour for her recent movie “The Inspection,” which focuses on the LGBTQ+ community, she addressed Boosie’s previous comments about her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya. Read more and see fan reactions inside.

One of Gabrielle’s interviews from “The Inspection” press tour run surfaced on the Internet, where she is seen throwing shade at Boosie. In the clip, Gabrielle said, “You got a lot of d**k on your mind.”

The actress’ comments is a response to Boosie’s comment about her daughter Zaya’s gender identity, who came out as transgender in 2020. Boosie has since taken to Twitter to clap back at Gabrielle. He tweeted today, defending his own sexuality, “LOL THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE D**K.”

Boosie goes on to talk negatively about Gabrielle and Dwyane’s marriage saying in all caps, “HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE THEY DONT I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO.” He added, “GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL.”

Many fans are jumping to Gabrielle and her family’s defense, praising her for the comments she made during the interview. People are ridiculing Boosie for his comments about their family and agreeing that maybe Gabby had a point.

The situation has caused a lot of discourse on the timeline, but the most significant sentiment is that Boosie should mind the business that pays him.

Zaya’s mom and Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade has already publicly expressed her disdain for their transition, claiming that Wade used Zaya to “capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

Boosie had a similar opinion at the time, saying, “Dwyane Wade you’ve gone too f**king far. That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what their next meal gonna be.”

He continued speaking on Wade’s parenting decision by saying, “They don’t have s**t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d**k be gone—how he gonna like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

Boosie added, “Don’t cut his d**k off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d**k off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f**ing d**k off, Dwyane Wade.”

Fans began calling Boosie transphobic for his comments about Wade’s daughter.

See fan reactions about the social media feud between Gabrielle Union and Boosie below:

In short, not what we had on our 2022 bingo card:

Comment your thoughts on the issue below.