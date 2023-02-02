It’s About Damn Time: Grammy Award Winning Superstar Lizzo Reveals Her First Wax Figure Before It Arrives At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Ahead of its arrival at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, three time GRAMMY award-winning multi-platinum superstar Lizzo’s first wax figure has been revealed by the icon herself. Brace yourself because the Truth Hurts, she looks Good as Hell! The figure for the fierce flutist was inspired by her 2020 GRAMMY red-carpet look of a white Versace floor length gown adorned with sparkling detailing, a faux fur shawl and Stuart Weitzman strappy heels. Exact nail art and jewelry has also been recreated for a detailed finish.

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Adorned in her sparkling Versace inspired gown and faux fur shawl, and illuminated by a sunset cloud scape, Lizzo’s one-of-a-kind figure takes its place atop a giant wedding cake à la her show stopping 2019 BET Awards performance. The interactive experience invites guests to celebrate self-love, be their own soulmate and feel like ‘100% that b*tch’.

Loved all over the world for her larger-than-life personality and commitment to spreading messages of self-love and body positivity, Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson has been topping the charts since 2019 with her album Cuz I Love You. Additional hit tunes include Juice, Tempo, Truth Hurts, Good as Hell, and Rumors featuring Cardi B. Lizzo has also headed out on tour this year to promote her fourth studio album Special, which includes the hit song About Damn Time.

The new fabulous figure took approximately six months to create by a team of twenty London based artists. Hundreds of measurements and photographs from every angle were taken during Lizzo’s sitting to capture her exact features including hair color, eye color and skin tone.

Madame Tussauds is the world’s greatest wax museum with no ropes or barriers holding guests back from meeting their favorite celebrities. They continue to highlight well-known idols and icons in mind-blowing accurate detail in a life-like persona. Lizzo’s figure will be available to the public exclusively at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas beginning February 6. Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/lasvegas/ and plan their next A-list experience.

Huge congrats to Lizzo on her wax figure! Check Lizzo showing it off on her TikTok story below!