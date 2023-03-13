Flo Rida Set To Perform At The AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s 18th Annual AIDS Walk & Music Festival

This week (March 13), AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, is partnering with multi-award-winning rapper Flo Rida for the 18th Annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest.

Internationally acclaimed rapper, singer, and composer Flo Rida has been a staple in the top 10 of the U.S. music charts since launching his career in 2008 with his breakout single “Low.” The Carol City native has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. His catalog includes the international hit singles “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “G.D.F.R.” and “My House.”

“We are incredibly excited to have Flo Rida to join us as the headline performer for this year’s event,” said Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “He previously has been involved with the event and is an amazing spokesperson in helping both to raise funds for our beneficiaries as well as raise awareness of the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on the South Florida community.”

The annual, spring break event attracts more than 2,000 attendees and raises approximately $2 million for 12 local, non-profit organizations providing HIV/AIDS services in the South Florida community, the epicenter of the epidemic nationally. The event also will feature resource booths sharing information on an array of health and wellness services, children’s games, food trucks, and other family-focused activities. To close out the action-packed experience, the music festival will showcase the electrifying sounds of singer/songwriter and international DJ, DJ Citizen Jane.

WHAT: 18th Annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest hosted by AHF and presented by Wells Fargo and AHF Pharmacy, a national chain of pharmacies supporting US & global HIV care.

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2023

TIME: 8am – Site opens

9:15am – Formal ceremony

10am – Walk starts

11:30am – Music Festival starts

2pm – Event concludes

WHERE: Fort Lauderdale Beach

1100 Seabreeze Blvd

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

REGISTRATION: http://www.FloridaAidsWalk.com

2023 BENEFICIARIES: Afro Pride Federation, Aqua, Broward House, Equality Florida, Latinos Salud, The Pride Center at Equality Park, Pridelines, Safe Schools South Florida, SAVE.LGBT, SunServe, Transinclusive, and World AIDS Museum and Educational Center.

About HIV/AIDS in Florida: according to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):