Welcome To Good Burger… Part Two: Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Will Reunite In ‘Good Burger’ Sequel

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announced that their upcoming project will be a Good Burger sequel on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week. The two actors were eager to share the news and decided Fallon’s show was the perfect place to do it. Watch the announcement inside.

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have officially confirmed the greenlight of Good Burger 2, an original movie sequel to the cult classic film, which was based on the recurring sketch from comedy series “All That.” Thompson and Mitchell will reprise their classic roles as Dexter and Ed.

The upcoming sequel will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again

Production will begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+. The news was revealed Friday, Mar. 17 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Kenan addresses the audience and viewers at home. “KELLY has something he wants to tell you.”

Kel snaps into character to reveal the big news, “Welcome to good burger home of the good burger, part twooo.”

The crowd goes wild at the thought of the long-awaited reunion. Thompson confirms that they will begin filming it this summer and that it will be out shortly after that.

The original film debuted 26 years ago. The stars go on to share that they have been patiently waiting to bring the sequel to life since 1997.

“It’s been years pretty much,” Thompson added. “Since the first one,” Thompson and Mitchell agreed.

The “SNL” actor can’t believe it’s been this long, detailing the film’s cultural relevance for generations to come.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger,” Thompson shared. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell’s unforgettable role as Ed has withstood the test of time.

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Kel noted. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Good Burger 2 is written by “All That” & Good Burger writers Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert, who also serve as executive producers, and directed by Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Single Drunk Female). James III (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, All That) also will serve as a writer.

