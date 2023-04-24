The Proof Is In The Performance: Teyana Taylor Shares BTS Look Into Her Role As Latto’s Coachella Creative Director

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The proof is in the performance. Teyana Taylor shared a behind the scenes look into her role as Creative Director for rapper and performer Latto, who took the stage for both weekends of Coachella’s Music and Arts Festival in India, California. Read more about this exciting collaboration and watch the special Aunties Production inside.

As a former music artist and entertainer herself, Taylor has years of experience on and off the stage. The A Thousand and One actress has since taken on new roles in 2023. She began directing under her The Aunties Production company in 2021, and began as a creative director for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing in 2020. Taylor’s expertise extends beyond the music industry, spanning the fashion and film industries as well.

Taylor took to her personal Instagram account to express working with superstar rapper Latto on the road to Coachella 2023. Taylor declares that her production company is no ordinary group of creative directors. Instead, she says they’re, “cool creative directors.” The video shows Taylor directing Latto and her dancers through rehearsals and making final adjustments before the performance with her all-star team.

Taylor posted the video alongside a proud caption saying, “The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors 👯‍♀️ @theauntiesinc. I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends. Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo! 💞💞💕💕💕💕💕💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 Super proud of the whole team for making both weekends of Coachella magical, love y’all!! Squad credits coming next post! 🪄 #coachella #lattochella #theauntiesproduction 📸: @kvnhrtlss.”

Teyana’s creative direction paid off as Latto wrapped up a memorable first Coachella performance both weekends. This past weekend, Latto took the stage to address the Coi Leray body shaming allegations saying, “Aye Coi, by the way I love yo body.”

