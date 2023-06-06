That’s Dr. Tab To You: Tabitha Brown Shares An Inspirational Post After Receiving Her Honorary Doctorate From SCAD

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

That’s Dr. Tabitha Brown to you! Over the weekend, the actress and social media personality received an honorary doctorate from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She shared an inspirational story about her first time attending an arts college for fashion. Read more about her full circle journey inside.

Tabitha Brown never ceases to amaze her community of supportive fans with her cheerful and inspirational content. She recently shared a brief story about attending International Fine Arts College in 1997 to pursue a degree in fashion design. Though halfway through her first semester, the acting and performance bug wouldn’t go away. Brown recalls calling her dad asking him to come get her, and without question, he picked her up that weekend.

Fast forward, Brown has successfully made many of her dreams come true. From being an actress on “The Chi,” having her own pre-school YouTube series “Tab Time,” and several collections at Target, the all around talent is a Jill of all trades.

On Friday (June 2), SCAD presented Brown with an honorary degree and her dad was right by her side once again.

In Tabitha’s caption, she wrote:

“In 1997 I attended International Fine Arts College to study fashion design. Halfway through the first semester all I could think about was acting and performing! On a Wednesday night around 1am I woke up and called my daddy and said “Daddy you need to come get me, I’m wasting your money. I’m supposed to be an actress! He didn’t try to talk me out of it, he simply said “I’ll be down there Saturday morning to pick you up”❤️. That Saturday morning I got in my daddy’s car and said “Daddy I’m sorry I’m quitting, but I promise you, one day I’m going to be famous and when that happens I will do fashion then, but for now I gotta pursue this passion for performing! Well that was 1997 and I’ve been pursuing entertainment every since! Last year I debuted my first clothing line with @target and my daddy was right by my side!! Today @scaddotedu presented me with an honorary doctorate’s degree and daddy was right by my side!!! Daddy you never knew what my crazy dreams were inside my head, but you never stopped believing in me!! I love you Daddy, this one is for you❤️. Thank you!! Thank you @scaddotedu and Paula Wallace for seeing me, loving me and honoring me with the highest honor!! Now excuse me while I go cry with my daddy and mind my doctorate business 😂. Dr. Tab aka Dr. Brown aka still just Tab!!! 🙌🏾OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾”

What a beautiful full circle moment. Congrats, Dr. Tab!

