Black Business Month: DOPE Shows Announces Partnership With Live Nation + Upcoming Concerts

Today, DOPE Shows (the number one independent Concert Promotion Agency in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware) proudly presents a series of groundbreaking announcements, solidifying their status as a prominent player in the touring and live events industry. In addition to officially unveiling their partnership with Live Nation, on September 29, they bring rap star Rylo Rodriguez to The Fillmore Philadelphia for his Been One album release concert. This will follow the album release concert for celebrated Philadelphia rapper TOURE at The Theatre of Living Arts on August 26th.

DOPE Shows has become one of the most powerful independent concert promotion companies in the U.S. due to their instinctive business savvy and an eye to bring era-defining artists to the local stage while they’re still on the come up. Harnessing this incredible foresight, they bring Rylo Rodriguez to Philadelphia for his first headlining concert in the market. He will be performing his Been One album release concert at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets are available to purchase – HERE.

Cultivating Philadelphia’s musical economy, that show will land in the wake of the album release concert for the esteemed West Philly rapper TOURE which takes place on August 26th at The Theatre for Living Arts. Tickets are available to purchase – HERE. Signed to DOPE Shows subsidiary company, DOPE Records, TOURE recently released a new EP, ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING. It has already made waves, achieving Top 40 status on Apple Music’s HipHop album chart upon release, garnering praise from celebrities like James Harden and Tee Grizzley.

With an established track record for success, Live Nation Northeast announces a co-promoter partnership with Stephen Piner and Jamir Shaw of DOPE Shows, two Philly natives who have cultivated and grown a boutique concert promotions company focused on hip hop and R&B with strong artist relationships. Live Nation and Dope Shows will collaborate on identifying, cultivating, and developing live experiences across hip hop, R&B, and urban art forms for fans, brands, and artists in Philadelphia, the New York Metropolitan area, Atlantic City, and other Northeast territories.

Through this new partnership, Live Nation will provide DOPE Shows with marketing, concert production, and venue operations expertise and support. Meanwhile, DOPE Shows will work with Live Nation to program content and provide grass-roots support for many of Live Nation’s clubs and theaters, with the potential to work together on future opportunities for arenas, radio shows, and festivals.

“With an eye towards the 50th anniversary of hip hop in 2023, we look forward to working closely with our new partners at DOPE Shows to celebrate this milestone with a series of shows across many of our Northeast territories,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Northeast. “Our role as promoters is to help artists achieve their goals. I greatly respect Jamir and Stephen for sharing that same vision and passion for their artists.”

“We’re excited to take our brand to the next level and explore new opportunities with an amazing company like Live Nation,” said DOPE Shows founders Stephen Piner and Jamir Shaw. “After years of being an ally and friend of Geoff Gordon’s, it feels good to partner with a legend in the game. Together we plan to show the world that there Ain’t No Shows Like Dope Shows!”

In a run that stretches over six years, DOPE Shows have sold over 200,000 tickets for shows featuring the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, G Herbo, and more, becoming stepping stones for emerging superstars and bridges for the performers and the local fans that want to see them. Congrats to Jamir and Stephen on their new deal! We can’t wait to see what else is in store for them and DOPE Shows in the future!