Watch Trailer For Apple TV+ Spooky Animated Series ‘CURSES!’

Keeping the haunting spirit alive all October long. Apple TV+ released the trailer for its new animated, spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation titled “CURSES!” Watch the trailer and read more inside.

Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation shared the official trailer ahead of “CURSES!” release this month. The family show follows a one family’s generations-long curse.

The official series description:

“CURSES!” is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (“DreamWorks Dragons”) and Jeff Dixon (“The Hurricane Heist”). John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place” Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as co-executive producer. Leo Riley (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Tron: Uprising”) is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) and Justin Copeland (“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”) serving as creative consultants.

The series features the voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (“Monster High”) as “Pandora,” Andre Robinson (“The Loud House”) as “Russ,” Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (“Waffles + Mochi”) as “Sky,” SAG award winner Reid Scott (“Veep”) as “Alex,” Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) as “Stanley,” James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) as “Larry,” Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”) as “Margie,” Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun”) as “Georgia Snitker,” and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) as “Cornelius.”