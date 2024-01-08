Earned Not Given: The Casting Society Of America Announces Ava Duvernay Will Be Presented The Lynn Stalmaster Career Achievement Award At The 39th Annual Artios Awards

The 39th Annual Artios Awards will take place on Thursday, March 7th in Los Angeles. First held in 1985, the annual awards celebration honors the contributions of casting professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, telvision (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theatre. Special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society of America (CSA). Last week (January 4th), CSA announced that acclaimed writer, director and producer Ava Duvernay will be presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for career achievement at the event.

“Ava DuVernay is a visionary storyteller who has staunchly championed casting professionals and the art of casting throughout her impactful career,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA President. “Her passion for inclusive and progressive casting throughout her career has catapulted careers and made her a leader in the industry. We are thrilled to honor her with the Lynn Stalmaster Award at this year’s ceremony.”