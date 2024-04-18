Subscribe
Witness The Origin: Paramount Releases The Official ‘Transformers One’ Trailer Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry & Many More

Published on April 18, 2024

The first trailer for Transformers One debuted like no movie trailer ever has: In Space! Check it out below.

Transformers One, the long-awaited untold origin story of how the most iconic characters in the TRANSFORMERS universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron, debuted its trailer this week (April 18th).

The launch kicked off at 6am PT with a live-streamed countdown showing the journey into space. After one hour, the craft reached its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, revealing the trailer with a custom introduction video from the film’s stars: Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. The event was streamed from @TransformersMovie social accounts, the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel and co-streamed by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

Transformers One Assets

Source: Courtesy / Paramout Pictures

In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Men in Black: International, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods) Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk, Eternals, Bullet Train), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Lucy Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Keanu, Why Him?), Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs, The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire), with Laurence Fishburne (Boyz n the Hood, The Matrix series, John Wick series, Black-ish), and Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Baby Driver, Tag).

Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) directed Transformers One, which is set to be released in theaters on September 20, 2024. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem served as producers on the project. Executive producer responsibilities were taken on by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Check out the action-packed Transformers One trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments!

RELATED TAGS

Brian Tyree Henry Celebrity news Chris Hemsworth Entertainment Film jon hamm keegan michael key Laurence Fishburne Movies Newsletter Paramount Pictures scarlett johansson steve buscemi trailer Transformers One

