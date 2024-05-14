Subscribe
Trending
Television

More Espionage, More Marriage: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Season Two At Prime Video

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

At its inaugural upfront presentation this week (May 14), Prime Video announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Atlanta, Swarm) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the reimagining of the 2005 film stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith. The eight-episode series debuted on February 2nd and quickly became a top series on Prime Video in more than 130 countries.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

In the first season, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Although Donald Glover and Maya Erskine won’t star in the next season, Francesca Sloane will return as showrunner for Season Two of the New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios produced series. If you haven’t already, check out the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video and stay tuned for more information on the second season.

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news donald glover Entertainment Maya Erskine Mr. & Mrs. Smith Newsletter prime video television

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Charlotte Opening event
Entertainment

Expansive Eats: Derrick Hayes Celebrates The Grand Opening Of A New Big Dave Cheesesteaks Location In Charlotte

Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images
Television

More Espionage, More Marriage: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Season Two At Prime Video

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party 19 items
Entertainment

Family First: The Cast Of ‘BMF’ Celebrates The Finale Of Season Three With A Watch Party At Slush Atlanta

Gold Gala 2024 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Embraces Her Vietnamese Culture At 2024 Gold Gala

Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC 10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" - Arrivals 8 items
Entertainment

Happy AAPI Heritage Month: 8 Famous Actors Fans May Not Have Realized Are Actually Asian American [Gallery]

Stevie Wonder Singing 28 items
Entertainment

Higher Ground: Celebrating The Legendary Stevie Wonder’s 74th Birthday With All Of His Top 10 Billboard 100 Hits

Visiting with Mom 10 items
Lifestyle

Shop Our Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide With 10 Black-Owned Businesses

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close