More Espionage, More Marriage: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Season Two At Prime Video

At its inaugural upfront presentation this week (May 14), Prime Video announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Atlanta, Swarm) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the reimagining of the 2005 film stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith. The eight-episode series debuted on February 2nd and quickly became a top series on Prime Video in more than 130 countries.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

In the first season, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Although Donald Glover and Maya Erskine won’t star in the next season, Francesca Sloane will return as showrunner for Season Two of the New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios produced series. If you haven’t already, check out the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video and stay tuned for more information on the second season.