Expansive Eats: Derrick Hayes Celebrates The Grand Opening Of A New Big Dave Cheesesteaks Location In Charlotte

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, the renowned and beloved cheesesteak establishment, celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its Charlotte location with a vibrant event that captivated attendees. The grand opening of the first out of state location, residing at 8552 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213, was a resounding success, drawing over 500 customers! The event featured a range of exciting activities and notable personalities that added to the celebratory atmosphere. The new Charlotte location created 30 new jobs for the community.

One of the highlights of the event, broadcast live by Power 98 FM, was the Cheesesteak Eating Contest, which brought out the competitive spirit in participants and showcased their love for Big Dave’s mouthwatering cheesesteaks. The crowd cheered on as contestants devoured the delicious 10” Daves Way Beef Cheesesteaks, as many as they could in 5 minutes, creating an exhilarating and entertaining spectacle. The winner, who received $200, ate 1 and ¾ cheesesteaks. Each 10″ Cheesesteak has a half pound of freshly chopped ribeye.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by esteemed community leaders Councilwoman Reneé Perkins Johnson and Councilman Malcolm Graham, who delivered inspiring speeches emphasizing the importance of supporting local businesses and the significant role that Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks plays in enriching the Charlotte culinary scene. Their presence underscored the strong community support for this exciting new addition to the city. Also in attendance was pioneer Brehanna Daniels, the first African American woman in a NASCAR Cup Series pit crew.

Adding laughter and joy to the event, comedian Shuler King entertained the crowd with his hilarious anecdotes, creating an atmosphere of pure delight. His comedic talent brought smiles to the faces of attendees, further enhancing the celebratory ambiance. Shuler attended with his wife, Courtney, business partner, Marc Brown, and his wife Kiera who are also franchisees in South Carolina.

Derrick Lewis, renowned businessman, transformational leader, board director, national speaker and an extremely important black entrepreneur, who recently purchased the first 10 Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks franchises in Orlando, FL, attended the event as well, lending support to his close friend and new business partner.

The grand opening event was expertly emceed by No Limit Larry from Power 98, who kept the energy high throughout the day. His engaging presence and lively commentary ensured that every moment of the event was filled with excitement and entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance. Derrick Hayes, recently hailed as the “Colonel Sanders of Cheesesteaks” by Forbes Magazine, has built a reputation for his commitment to quality, flavor, and community engagement. With the grand opening of the Charlotte location, Hayes aims to continue his mission of providing exceptional dining experiences while fostering a sense of unity and support within the community.

After witnessing the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the official opening of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in Charlotte, attendees were treated to the mouthwatering flavors that the establishment is famous for. The delectable cheesesteaks delighted the taste buds of guests, further solidifying Big Dave’s reputation as a culinary destination.

“From a humble gas station start to expanding across state lines, the journey of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has been nothing short of extraordinary. As we open our first out-of-state location in Queen City, I’m filled with a sense of disbelief and immense pride. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief that has propelled us forward. The road ahead is paved with endless possibilities, and I’m excited to continue writing the next chapter of our story,” shared an emotional and extremely proud, Derrick Hayes.

In addition to savoring the delicious cuisine, attendees had the opportunity to win exciting prizes and receive free gifts as part of the grand opening celebration. The event was a true testament to the warm and welcoming atmosphere that Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks aims to provide to the beautiful community of Charlotte, NC.

Congrats to Derrick Hayes and the whole Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks family on opening a new location!