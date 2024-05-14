Subscribe
Kirk Franklin Announces 2024 The Reunion Tour With Hilarious Promotional Video

Published on May 14, 2024

The Reunion Tour - Houston, TX

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Kirk Franklin announces The Reunion Tour with a hilarious social media video featuring a few of the tour’s artists like The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, and Fred Hammond. Get more details on the upcoming tour and watch the special promotional video inside.

The 2024 Reunion Tour brings gospel all stars together. The tour was a success amongst gospel and music lovers with incomparable talents like Kirk, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters and David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton setting the stage ablaze. The soul-stirring concert uplifted fans spirits and left them feeling inspired.

From Kirk Franklin’s infectious energy and chart-topping hits to Tye Tribbett’s electrifying stage presence and dynamic vocals, and the legendary harmonies of The Clark Sistershe tour has proven to be a celebration of faith, love, and the power of music.

Now, these gospel icons return to create an atmosphere of joy, unity, and soulful melodies that will touch your heart and ignite your soul. In case you missed the first round of the Reunion Tour, get ready to witness an extraordinary musical experience as multiple gospel powerhouses join forces for an unforgettable night of praise and worship.

Franklin dropped a promotional video featuring the 2024 Reunion Tour artists like The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp and Fred Hammond. The video features the stars in all black with intimate closeups and a cinematic approach that ultimately ends with Franklin “falling down.”

In the words of Donnie McClurkin, “get back up again.” The stars showed Kirk no remorse saying he always does “too much.” It’s jokes.

The video Kirk posted has a simple caption, encouraging fans to text a number for updates. It reads, “WE BACK & COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU!🔥 Text REUNION to +1 (404) 948-5620 🙌🏽 #TheReunionTour  #thereuniontour2024.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out the video below:

