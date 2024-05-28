Pressure, Pain And Pom-Poms! Netflix Series ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Reveals Rigorous Tryout Process

For decades, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have been symbolic of all-American beauty standards and good old fashioned fun, but now Netflix is offering an in depth look at the serious business behind making this elite squad.
This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, starting with auditions and continuing through training camp and the NFL season. Check out the trailer below:
Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches.
The women featured hail from diverse backgrounds, some are DCC legacy, some are battling through injuries or juggling their careers with the chance to cheer. For many, it’s a dream to make the team – but that’s only just the beginning.
From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series offers unfiltered access into the iconic team and franchise.
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders arrives on Netflix June 20,2024.
