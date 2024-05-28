Subscribe
Pressure, Pain And Pom-Poms! Netflix Series ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Reveals Rigorous Tryout Process

Published on May 28, 2024

For decades, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have been symbolic of all-American beauty standards and good old fashioned fun, but now Netflix is offering an in depth look at the serious business behind making this elite squad.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, starting with auditions and continuing through training camp and the NFL season. Check out the trailer below:

Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The women featured hail from diverse backgrounds, some are DCC legacy, some are battling through injuries or juggling their careers with the chance to cheer. For many, it’s a dream to make the team – but that’s only just the beginning.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series offers unfiltered access into the iconic team and franchise.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders arrives on Netflix June 20,2024.

