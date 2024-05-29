The Origin Of The American Gangster: Emmy Award Winning Actor Rome Flynn Added As A Recurring Guest Star For Season 4 Of The MGM+ Series ‘Godfather Of Harlem’

This week (May 28th), MGM+ announced the casting of Emmy award-winning actor Rome Flynn (With Love, Fantasy Football, How To Get Away With Murder) as a recurring guest star to the upcoming fourth season of Godfather of Harlem. Flynn will portray Frank Lucas; a country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man. Denzel Washington depicted Lucas in the movie American Gangster, but in Godfather of Harlem, his story begins ten years earlier than in the film.

“When I saw Rome’s audition, I immediately knew we’d found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave. Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers.” said executive producer and creator Chris Brancato.

In Season 4 of Godfather or Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

When speaking on portraying Frank Lucas, Flynn stated “I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the Godfather of Harlem universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas. I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite of him, being led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato is truly a gift. An actor’s dream.”

From the creator of Narcos and Hotel Cocaine (Brancato), Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem will also see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Erik LaRay Harvey, among others. The first three seasons are available to stream on MGM+. Check out the trailer for the previous season below.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Ray Quinlan. Michael Panes and Stephen Schiff serve as writing executive producers while Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.

Although we’re not sure when we can expect to see the fourth season of Godfather of Harlem, we do know that production will start sometime this year and the season will consist of ten episodes, following the pattern of the previous three. Stay tuned for more updates.