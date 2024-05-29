Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

It’s Bigger Than Basketball: The Story Of How WNBA Players Took On A U.S. Senator Is Told In Prime Video’s Official ‘Power Of The Dream’ Trailer [WATCH]

Published on May 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power of the Dream

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

This week (May 29th), Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated Power of the Dream. Click inside to check it out!

Power of the Dream is a new documentary film about the empowering and unlikely true story of how a group of professional women’s basketball players took on a WNBA team owner and rallied behind now-Senator Raphael Warnock, forever changing the landscape of their sport and the course of United States politics.

Key athletes offering first-hand accounts in the documentary include 4-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird, retired WNBA-star Angel McCoughtry, Layshia Clarendon of the Los Angeles Sparks, Elizabeth Williams of the Chicago Sky, and Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm. Media personalities Jemele Hill and Holly Rowe will also make appearances.

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Power of the Dream is from Industrial Media, Trilogy Films, Joy Mill Entertainment and TOGETHXR. The documentary is directed by Dawn Porter, who is also a producer alongside Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Tracee Ellis Ross. The executive producers are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Jessica Robertson, Brett Bouttirt and Reni Calister.

Power of the Dream will launch June 18th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The feature-length documentary is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Before the documentary debuts, check out the official trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments.

RELATED TAGS

Angel McCoughtry Celebrity news documentary Elizabeth Williams Entertainment Holly Rowe Jemele Hill Layshia Clarendon Newsletter Nneka Ogwumike Power of the Dream prime video Sue Bird Tracee Ellis Ross trailer

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
2024 Dreamville Music Festival 13 items
Entertainment

Hit ‘Em Sexyy: The Best Moments + Fan Reactions From Sexyy Red’s Appearance On WWE’s NXT

Teenager relaxing at park. 10 items
Wellness

10 Mental Health Resources Made For AAPI Communities

Power of the Dream
Entertainment

It’s Bigger Than Basketball: The Story Of How WNBA Players Took On A U.S. Senator Is Told In Prime Video’s Official ‘Power Of The Dream’ Trailer [WATCH]

BRITAIN-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-GLASTONBURY
Pop Culture

Amy Winehouse Had Plans To Adopt A Young St. Lucian Girl Before Her Untimely Death

Rome Flynn Asset
Entertainment

The Origin Of The American Gangster: Emmy Award Winning Actor Rome Flynn Added As A Recurring Guest Star For Season 4 Of The MGM+ Series ‘Godfather Of Harlem’

GERMANY-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-WETTEN DASS 9 items
Entertainment

Putting Them On Game: A List Of Actors/Filmmakers Denzel Washington Has Mentored

95th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room 10 items
Entertainment

Check Out The Top 10 Best Nepo Baby Breakout Roles Featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, O’Shea Jackson Jr. & John David Washington

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
Pop Culture

Lizzo Feels Like “That B*tch” After New ‘South Park’ Special References Her

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close