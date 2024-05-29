It’s Bigger Than Basketball: The Story Of How WNBA Players Took On A U.S. Senator Is Told In Prime Video’s Official ‘Power Of The Dream’ Trailer [WATCH]

This week (May 29th), Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated Power of the Dream. Click inside to check it out!

Power of the Dream is a new documentary film about the empowering and unlikely true story of how a group of professional women’s basketball players took on a WNBA team owner and rallied behind now-Senator Raphael Warnock, forever changing the landscape of their sport and the course of United States politics.

Key athletes offering first-hand accounts in the documentary include 4-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird, retired WNBA-star Angel McCoughtry, Layshia Clarendon of the Los Angeles Sparks, Elizabeth Williams of the Chicago Sky, and Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm. Media personalities Jemele Hill and Holly Rowe will also make appearances.

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Power of the Dream is from Industrial Media, Trilogy Films, Joy Mill Entertainment and TOGETHXR. The documentary is directed by Dawn Porter, who is also a producer alongside Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Tracee Ellis Ross. The executive producers are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Jessica Robertson, Brett Bouttirt and Reni Calister.

Power of the Dream will launch June 18th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The feature-length documentary is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Before the documentary debuts, check out the official trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments.