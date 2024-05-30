There’s Nobody That Can Do What I Do: George Clooney & Brad Pitt Reunite In The Thrilling Official ‘WOLFS’ Trailer

One of our favorite duos of all-time will be back together for an upcoming film this fall. Click inside to check out the thrilling trailer!

This week (May 29), Sony Pictures finally delivered the official trailer for its highly anticipated action comedy thriller Wolfs. The film stars longtime collaborators George Clooney and Brad Pitt, as two professional fixers Jack and Nick. When the two “lone-wolves” are hired to do the same job and realize that the presumed dead is actually alive, they are forced to work together in order to deal with upcoming dangerous and chaotic events.

The Jon Watts (Spider-Man:Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home) written and directed film also stars Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead, Euphoria), Amy Ryan (The Wire, The Office) and Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of, Never Have I Ever). Watts also serves as a producer on the Apple Studios project alongside Clooney, Grant Heslov (Smokehouse Pictures), Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner (Plan B Entertainment) and Dianne McGunigle.

For Clooney and Pitt, it’s a long awaited on-screen reunion as the two work on their seventh film together. They first teamed up in 2001 for the heist comedy Ocean’s Eleven. The following year they joined forces once more in the Clooney directed comedy thriller Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Both actors reprised their roles as Rusty Ryan (Pitt) and Danny Ocean (Clooney) in 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve and 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen. The last time the two Academy Award-winners shared a screen together came in 2008, starring in Ethan and Joel Coen’s Burn After Reading. Clooney and Pitt both voiced small roles in the John Krasinski directed animated/live-action film If, which premiered earlier this month.

If the previous six films are any indication of what Wolfs will be, we’re in for a treat. Before it’s released on September 20th, check out the official trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments!