Sarah Jakes Roberts Explains Why People Walk In Fear On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Best-selling author Sarah Jakes Roberts visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday (May 31). She talks about her new book Power Moves: Igniting Your Confidence and Becoming a Force and explains why people tend to walk in fear. Read more about the Sarah’s story inside.

Roberts also reveals what she didn’t expect from her teenage pregnancy. She goes on to share how she met her husband, the most important question he asked on their first date, and how she knew her husband was the one. The author also opens up about what it’s like raising kids of her own after overcoming her own childhood traumas. Roberts recalls praying for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” before the show’s premiere per Jennifer’s request. She goes on to speak about how she prepares to minister.

There were many layers to their conversation, but the part of their conversation that resonated most was her insightful tips for becoming the most confident version of yourself. In one clip, Roberts talks about why people are often afraid of walking in their power. She shares her inspiration after experiencing her teenage pregnancy. The author talks about reclaiming her power saying, “I reclaim my power from shame and then I begin to release it into the world.”

The book explores these topics about being powerful and igniting your confidence to become a true force.

“Making those types of power moves that you would make if you were the most confident version of yourself,” Sarah adds in the interview.

Roberts then offers three tips to becoming the best version of yourself. She suggests you reclaim your power, introduce your power, and then, release your power. The conversation continues with her blessing “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in prayer before it went on air, and Hudson reveals how much she admires the pastor and author.

Be sure to watch their entire conversation by checking your local listings here. Sarah Jakes Roberts new book Power Moves: Igniting Your Confidence and Becoming a Force is available to purchase today (June 1).

