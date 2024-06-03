For The City: Diana Ross, Big Sean & The Detroit Symphony Orchestra Lead All-Star Lineup To Celebrate The Historic Reopening Of Michigan Central

Today (June 3rd), the pulse of of Detroit beats stronger than ever as Michigan Central unveiled an electrifying lineup of Detroit icons, performers and presenters for “Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central,” an outdoor spectacular on Thursday, June 6th in-person and streaming live on Peacock. A moment more than 35 years in the making, stars will take to the stage to celebrate the highly anticipated reopening of Michigan Central Station following a six-year restoration by Ford Motor Company.

The sold-out, ticketed event will stream live exclusively on Peacock on June 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, NBC will air a one-hour primetime special on June 9th starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The concert will exclusively air locally on June 6 with pre-show coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET followed by live post-show coverage at 10 p.m. ET on Local 4, and stream on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.com.

The specials on Peacock and NBC – where audiences can tune into this one-of-a-kind experience with some of the world’s biggest artists – will be executive-produced by the Emmy Award-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers, and produced by Emmy Award-winning production companies Diversified Production Services and Killian + Company.

“We wanted to celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station in style and make it a night to remember for Detroiters and people watching around the world,” said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford. “I am honored and grateful that so many of Detroit’s musical legends, sports heroes, artists and innovators are joining us to celebrate the city we all love and the bright future we are creating together.”

“Detroit is known around the world for its musical talent, and having so many legendary artists kick off the celebration for the reopening of the iconic Michigan Central Station shows how meaningful this moment is for our city,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “This historic landmark symbolizes Detroit’s resilience, innovation, and now, its bright future. This is about more than preserving a piece of our past. It also is about paving the way for a new era of growth and opportunity for all Detroiters.”

The sold-out, ticketed 90-minute outdoor concert will bring to life the spirit and soul of Detroit through an incredible lineup of musical performances, short films, appearances by local leaders, and creators telling stories of innovation and culture from around the city and the region. The star-studded program features iconic musicians and cultural legends, including Michigan natives Diana Ross, Big Sean, Illa J, Jack White, Kierra Sheard, Theo Parrish, Slum Village, the Clark Sisters, Sky Jetta and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. They will be joined by presenters including Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders and stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. These Detroit entertainment stars will be joined by other performers, including Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and Jelly Roll, along with presenters Mike Epps and Sophia Bush. The special concert is executive produced by Detroit music icon Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg.

“At NBCUniversal, we deliver the most engaging stories to audiences across the globe wherever, whenever and however they choose to connect. One of the more compelling ways we do that is through the power of live content,” said Karen Kovacs, President, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “Live programming ignites instant conversation among fans and that passion extends to our brand partners as we experience the highs and lows, and the expected and unexpected moments together as a community. It’s incredibly exciting to bring this first-of-its-kind celebration to our platforms with Ford and Michigan Central Station to friends and families across the country.”

