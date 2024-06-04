For Certain: PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces European Leg Of His ‘Sorry I’m Outside Tour’ + Add New Shows To Sold Out North American Run

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It is officially PARTYNEXTDOOR season!

The contemporary R&B superstar has announced the European leg of his Sorry I’m Outside Tour, as the sold-out North American tour adds new dates to meet demand. Yesterday, tickets went on sale across Europe, including four newly added dates in the UK, Netherlands, and France. The European tour kicks off in the UK at the start of October with multiple stops across Europe including Ireland, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Germany before the final stop in Paris on the 30th of October.

The tour announcement follows PARTYNEXTDOOR’s long-awaited album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), which debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 album chart, and #2 on the R&B album chart. The album has accumulated over 150 Million streams and counting, while PARTYNEXTDOOR has amassed over 8 Billion streams globally over the course of his career. PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) features the standout tracks “For Certain,” and “Real Woman.” The Sorry I’m Outside Tour marks the R&B artist’s first tour since 2018.

Tickets for all shows (including the recently added dates) are available at www.partyomo.com

Check out the PARTYNEXTDOOR: SORRY I’M OUTSIDE 2024 EU/UK TOUR DATES below:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

Thursday, October 3, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

Saturday, October 5, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

Monday, October 7, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

Friday, October 11, 2024 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Cardiff, UK Great Hall

Monday, October 14, 2024 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Cologne, DE Palladium

Friday, October 18, 2024 Paris, FR Salle Pleyel

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Brussels, BE La Madeleine

Monday, October 21, 2024 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Poolen

Friday, October 25, 2024 Stockholm, SE BK

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene

Monday, October 28, 2024 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Paris, FR Salle Pleyel