Movies

[WATCH] Eddie Murphy & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Steal A Helicopter In An Official 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Sneak Peak Clip

Published on June 11, 2024

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Assets

Source: Netflix / Courtesy

As we approach the official release date of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Netflix has released an exciting sneak peek clip from the film. Click inside to check it out!

In the film, Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills, where the first three installments of the franchise were based. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Mark Molloy directed the film, with a screenplay written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. In addition to starring in the film, Eddie Murphy served as a producer on it also with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Melissa Reid was a co-producer and Ray Angelic, Chariss Hewitt-Webster and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura were executive producers.

Alongside Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F stars Edward Ernest ‘Judge’ Reinhold Jr. as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. All of these roles are being reprised from the previous films. It aslo stars Taylour Paige as Jane (Axel Foley’s estranged daughter who works in Beverly Hills as a criminal defense attorney), Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Det. Bobby Abbott, Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant, Patricia Belcher as Judge Angelic and Mark Pellegrino.

In the exclusive sneak peak clip, Axel Foley makes his new partner (and the ex-boyfriend of his daughter Jane) Bobby Abbott steal a helicopter. Check out the hilarious scene below and let us know what you think in the comments. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will hit Netflix on July 3rd!

