A Legendary Day In Louisiana: Juvenile Announces The ‘Back That Azz Up 25th Anniversary Tour’ On ‘Back That Azz Up’ Day In New Orleans

The last two years have been quite eventful for rapper Juvenile.

Last year Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, made his way back into the public eye in a major way. First, he teamed up with Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South. The two collaborated to create a delicious new beverage: Juvie Juice, a hard version of a half lemonade, half iced tea.

After gaining momentum from the release of his new drink, fans began to realize how much they loved his music and missed seeing him. This led to a fan requesting that the legendary New Orleans rapper grace NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to perform his hits. After a bit of hesitancy and having to be told what a Tiny Desk was, Juvie issued a challenge to his fans. He told them that if his tweet got 10,000 retweets, he would consider it. Ironically enough, it took less than 24 hours for him to get what he asked for. The now 49 year-old rocked his 23-minute set, performing special renditions of ten of the biggest songs in his catalog including “Slow Motion,” “Set It Off” and “Rodeo.”

In March, Juvenile once again surprised fans by releasing the music video for “400 Degreez,” the title track from his magnum opus/third album. The video release came 25 years after the release of the album, which made the moment so much more special. This week (June 11th), arguably the biggest song of Juvenile’s career (which was also on 400 Degrees) was also celebrated. New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell proclaimed June 11th as “Back That Azz Up Day” in the city.

Juvenile decided that the best way to celebrate the milestone was by announcing a brand new tour. The “Back That Azz Up 25th Annicersary Tour” will begin July 7th at the Donna Color Explosion event following the Cash Money Reunion at Essence Fest in New Orleans. Following that, Juvie and the 400 Degreez Band will hit over 60 cities in the U.S. before ending in his hometown on New Years Eve. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Check out the full list of dates and purchase tickets at juvenileofficial.com/tour.

Congrats to Juvenile on the 25th anniversary of ‘Back That Azz Up,’ its’ new holiday in New Orleans and the ensuing tour! Let us know your favorite songs off of the legendary 400 Degrees album and if you plan on pulling up to any of the tour dates!