From Florida With Love: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Breaks Ground On First Out-Of-State Franchise Location

It was a great Father’s Day weekend for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks! The renowned cheesesteak brand founded by CEO Derrick Hayes, celebrated a momentous milestone with the wall-breaking ceremony for its firs out-of-state franchise location in Oviedo, Florida. The Oviedo location is owned by corporate legend Derek Lewis, who purchased the first 10 franchise locations.

The wall-breaking ceremony was held at the Oviedo on The Park development on Mitchell-Hammock Road. It symbolizes the beginning of construction and renovations for the upcoming franchise. The ceremony carried the weight of a groundbreaking, signifying the start of new developments and the breaking of old barriers to make way for the franchise’s continued expansion beyond its Georgia roots.

“The road ahead is so bright with limitless possibilities for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks,” said Derrick Hayes, founder and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. “The same business that began humbly at a Shell gas station has now grown into a thriving franchise crossing over to its first out-of-state location. I am deeply grateful and humbled that Derek Lewis, our first franchisee, believed in both the business and myself enough to invest in ten Big Dave’s Cheesesteak locations. This weekend wall-breaking ceremony in Oviedo, Florida, held over Father’s Day weekend, was a profoundly personal milestone for me, as I dedicated my business to my late father, David Hayes. I’m now eagerly anticipating the grand opening and wall-breaking of the next nine locations in Florida.”

Derek Lewis, the franchisee behind the Oviedo location, in addition to 9 more forthcoming locations, expressed his excitement about bringing the Big Dave’s brand to Central Florida. “I am super excited about bringing Big Dave’s to Central Florida, specifically to the city of Oviedo. The BDC brand is very strong right now and has significant growth potential throughout the region. The Oviedo on the Park location is an excellent one for us to get off to a fast start. This prime site will give us a chance to create excitement and deliver great experiences for all key stakeholders. Can’t wait to get started on construction.”

The Oviedo, Florida, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks franchise is slated to open in late Fall 2024, marking the first out-of-state franchise expansion for the brand. This milestone signifies the continued growth and success of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, as the company sets its sights on expanding its footprint and delighting customers across the Southeast. Congrats to Derrick, Derek and the whole Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks family!