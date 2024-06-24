The Celebration Continues: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees Announce The Miseducation Anniversary Tour

One of the most notable hip hop, R&B, and fashion/style icons of all time, Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off and once again reuniting with The Fugees. The 5x Grammy winner will co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour with her former group in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

Kicking off August 9th in Tampa, the 21-date tour will include US shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more along with international dates in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam. The Fugees will co-headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support. Ticketing information for the new dates and routing can be found below.

U.S. TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

EUROPEAN TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets for shows in Europe/UK will be available starting with a Mastercard presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, June 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.co.uk.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale and tickets in France & the Netherlands starting on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 AM local time. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK starting on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

VIP PACKAGES: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, individual photo op with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, pre-show VIP Hospitality Lounge, autographed poster, specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com or vipnation.eu.

$2 from each ticket sold will go to the MLH Fund to benefit a list of local and worldwide organizations benefiting initiatives concerning Mental Health, Women’s Wellness, Community Small Business Development, Education and more throughout the diaspora.

The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world’s biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, being the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy Awards in one year and being the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night!