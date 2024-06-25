Escape The Heat With 20 Of America’s Most Instagrammable Beaches

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Summer’s finally arrived. For those trying escape the heat but not travel too far, a new study revealed America’s most IG-friendly beaches. Check out a list of the 20 most Instagrammable hotspots that will surely make your ex jealous and your new Summer fling excited to hook up.

New research reveals the most Instagrammable beaches in the U.S., with Miami Beach, Florida, coming out on top. There are eight California beaches that made the ranking of the top 20 hotspots. From Newport Beach to Venice, there’s a plethora to set your eyes on.

The study was conducted by U.S. swim retailer, , SwimOutlet, which analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for 246 beaches across America. A total of 250 beaches were gathered using TripAdvisor and OpenAI, and 246 of these have been posted and hashtagged on Instagram. America’s beaches have a total of 91.6 million Instagram hashtags and counting.

In the Top 20 ranking, five beach names, including “Ocean City Beach,” “East Beach,” “Ocean Beach,” “Venice Beach,” and “Long Beach,” are located in more than one place. Each of these five beaches were combined with location hashtags, such as “Ocean City Beach Maryland” and “Ocean City Beach New Jersey.”

Amongst the list, Miami Beach is in first with 16.5 million hashtags. The hotspot attracts millions of visitors to its world-famous shores each year. With white, sandy beaches, turquoise waters and an over-the-top cultural scene, Miami Beach is perfect for celebrities, adding an element of glamour and allure.

Surprisingly, Waikiki Beach in Hawaii placed last on the list with 998,286 hashtags. The beauty of Hawaii is breathtaking and we figure the price point is a deterrent for most Americans making their way to the stunning beaches in Hawaii.

“Beaches across the US are highly Instagrammable and attract many photographers, travelers and influencers who share their experiences in these stunning coastal environments on social media,” CMO of SwimOutlet, Alexander Sienkiewicz, commented on the findings.

There are several other states featured on the list, including California, Florida, Washington, New York, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Comment with your favorite beach below.

Check out the top 20 most IG-worthy beaches below: