See You On The Seas: Maxwell Announces Second Annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise Via Norwegian Pearl

Published on June 25, 2024

Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise

Source: Courtesy / Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise

After leading the way in modern R&B and transfixing music lovers for more than two decades, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi platinum artist Maxwell is hitting the seas once again. Maxwell’s second annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise will take place on the Norwegian Pearl from February 14-19, 2025. Tickets will officially go on-sale beginning Friday, June 28th at 12PM ET HERE.

This five-night ocean cruise will take place on the Norwegian Pearl with stops at George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica. Guests will be treated to two exclusive performances by Maxwell as well as appearances from special guests including Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius, Lalah Hathaway, Avery*Sunshine, Terrace Martin, Tye Tribbett, Third World, Yellowman, Sharon Marley, and more. This year’s edition of Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise follows a highly successful, sold-out inaugural run and promises extraordinary concerts, DJ sets, cuisine and more at sea, making for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day weekend. DJs and chefs for the cruise will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s sold-out excursion on the Norwegian Pearl included stops at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas and saw special guest performances by Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Sabrina Claudio, Musiq Soulchild, Leela James, Gallant and more.

This year’s cruise will come fresh off Maxwell’s The Serenade 2024 North American Tour, an expansive 25+ date tour kicking off September 14th at Hard Rock Hollywood, with special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London. The tour will see the soul singer returning to legendary arenas, such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and more.

Check out the promotional video for Maxwell’s second annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise above and share your thoughts in the comment section!

