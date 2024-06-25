Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Your Music, Seriously Loud: Beats Teams Up With LeBron James & Lil Wayne To Launch New Beats Pill Campaign ‘The Predicament’ [WATCH]

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LBJ & Wayne Beats

Source: Courtesy / Beats

Two of the biggest names in the culture teamed up to star in a new commercial for one of our favorite brands. Continue reading to see who and to check out the spot!

This week (June 25), Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) announced the return of its iconic Beats Pill speaker, available to order now for $149.99 (US) at apple.com. To celebrate the highly-anticipated relaunch, Beats tapped global icon LeBron James and Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne to star in its new campaign titled “The Predicament.” You can watch it below.

In the spot, LeBron hosts a buzzing hotel gathering while Lil Wayne’s classic hit “A Milli” blasts in the background. The music prevents Wayne from sleeping in a neighboring room, leaving him no choice but to confront the noise head on. Upon discovering the source of the commotion, he trades his annoyance for acceptance and joins in on the festivities by encouraging the music to be played even louder.

“We’re excited to bring Beats Pill back to our portfolio,” said Chris Thorne, CMO at Beats. “There’s no better way to relaunch an iconic product than to team up with two icons that have been part of our family since Pill’s inception.”

“The Beats Pill has been a staple in the James household from day one,” said LeBron James. “It’s an iconic product, so it’s exciting to be part of its relaunch for a new generation.”

Check out The King and Tunechi in the hilarious new commercial below and share your thoughts about the spot and the relaunch of the Beats Pill in the comments!

RELATED TAGS

apple Beats By Dr. Dre Celebrity news Entertainment Lebron James lil wayne Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
LBJ & Wayne Beats
Entertainment

Your Music, Seriously Loud: Beats Teams Up With LeBron James & Lil Wayne To Launch New Beats Pill Campaign ‘The Predicament’ [WATCH]

Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise
Entertainment

See You On The Seas: Maxwell Announces Second Annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise Via Norwegian Pearl

Marsha P. Johnson At 1982 Pride March 10 items
Entertainment

Happy Pride Month: Celebrate 10 Black OG Influencers Who Paved The Way [Gallery]

Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
Entertainment

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Announce Their Traveling Art Exhibition ‘Giants’ From Their Impressive Collection

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 24 items
Music

Not Like Them: The 2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

41st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” Remix Helped Mend Monica & Brandy’s Relationship

Lauryn Hill & Fugees Tour Asset
Entertainment

The Celebration Continues: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees Announce The Miseducation Anniversary Tour

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Episodic Images for 402 16 items
Television

To Thine Own Self: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close