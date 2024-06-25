Your Music, Seriously Loud: Beats Teams Up With LeBron James & Lil Wayne To Launch New Beats Pill Campaign ‘The Predicament’ [WATCH]

Two of the biggest names in the culture teamed up to star in a new commercial for one of our favorite brands. Continue reading to see who and to check out the spot!

This week (June 25), Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) announced the return of its iconic Beats Pill speaker, available to order now for $149.99 (US) at apple.com. To celebrate the highly-anticipated relaunch, Beats tapped global icon LeBron James and Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne to star in its new campaign titled “The Predicament.” You can watch it below.

In the spot, LeBron hosts a buzzing hotel gathering while Lil Wayne’s classic hit “A Milli” blasts in the background. The music prevents Wayne from sleeping in a neighboring room, leaving him no choice but to confront the noise head on. Upon discovering the source of the commotion, he trades his annoyance for acceptance and joins in on the festivities by encouraging the music to be played even louder.

“We’re excited to bring Beats Pill back to our portfolio,” said Chris Thorne, CMO at Beats. “There’s no better way to relaunch an iconic product than to team up with two icons that have been part of our family since Pill’s inception.”

“The Beats Pill has been a staple in the James household from day one,” said LeBron James. “It’s an iconic product, so it’s exciting to be part of its relaunch for a new generation.”

