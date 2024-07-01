Subscribe
Shonda Rhimes Is Now The Owner Of This Los Angeles Golf Club Alongside Other Celebrity Investors

Published on July 1, 2024

Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Producer, screenwriter and golf lover, Shonda Rhimes becomes the newest investor for an innovative tech-focused golf league in Los Angeles. Learn more about her latest investment and find out the other celebrities who bought in.

On June 14, Rhimes shared the news on her social media that she has become the newest owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, the inaugural team in the league.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my involvement as the newest owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, the inaugural team in the @tglgolf league,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I can’t wait to bring my passion for golf to this incredible venture. Joining this team is an honor and, as someone who believes in the power of storytelling and community, I’m eager to see how we can elevate the game together. Let’s tee off on this new journey. We are LAGC. #Wearelagc #LosAngelesGolfClub.”

The league was created by TMRW Sports, a business founded by former NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley and his partners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, in collaboration with the PGA Tour. According to the company’s website, the league’s mission is to use technology “to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment.”

Rhimes and one of her three daughters began golfing when they moved to Connecticut. To Rhimes’ surprise, she was actually good at the sport.

“I don’t know how to do anything halfway,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It helped that I’m sort of naturally good at it, which is not something that I expected. So, then it was sort of like, ‘Well, I’m born to do this.’”

Rhimes is joined by other celebrity investors like tennis legends and sisters Venus and Serena Williams, professional golfer Michelle Wie West and elite soccer player Alex Morgan.

Congrats, Shonda!

