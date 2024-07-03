Subscribe
Music

Next Chapter: JT Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Mixtape ‘City Cinderella’ + Reveals Artwork

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

City Cinderella Cover Art

Source: Courtesy / Universal Music Group

With Summer officially here, JT (Quality Control Music/Motown) looks to topple the competition again with her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. Dropping July 19th, City Cinderella will be JT’s debut mixtape as a solo artist. She also unveiled the stunning cover art for the 16-track project, which you can view above. Fans can pre-order the mixtape HERE.

Last week, JT’s momentum reached its apex when she released the remix to her Hot 100 hit “OKAY” with Jeezy. After teasing fans with billboards across Atlanta featuring a Cinderella heel and a snowman, JT and Jeezy’s fiery combination makes them an unbeatable duo.

After scoring the biggest hit of her solo career with “OKAY,” JT has enjoyed an incredible run in 2024, as the song netted over 40 million U.S. streams to date. Widely considered one of the greatest rap groups of all time, City Girls built JT into a hip-hop powerhouse. As a solo superstar, she continues to impress with her swagger and unshakable confidence. Billboard has already anointed the Miami-bred MC as one of the hottest female rappers of the moment. This year, she dominated the Hot 100 and set the club circuit on fire with her celebrated JT’s Coming Tour.

Following the success of her JT Coming Club Tour, the Miami star will take her talents to the ESSENCE Festival this week, where she’ll be performing on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 5 while participating in the ESSENCE Gu’s BeautyCon Panel the following day. To top that all off, she was highlighted in Ebony’s Black Music Month Freedom List.

Congrats to JT on all of her latest success. Stay tuned for City Cinderella‘s release!

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news City Cinderella Entertainment jeezy jt music Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Clapper board and Usa flag on white background 15 items
Entertainment

Binge These Freedom Films That Celebrate Black Stories This Fourth of July

City Cinderella Cover Art
Music

Next Chapter: JT Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Mixtape ‘City Cinderella’ + Reveals Artwork

GloRilla BET Party Pictures 12 items
Entertainment

Anyways, Life’s Great: GloRilla Throws Massive BET Awards After Party With Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Yo Gotti & Many More

MACRO 6th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
Entertainment

Lynn Whitfield Shared An Update On A ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff Series

Smiling Black Woman Removing Her Makeup With Wipes 10 items
News

Black Mental Health Month: Practice Self-Care With 10 Black-Owned Wellness Brands

Retired man showing banknotes
News

Black Residents Could Finally Get Reparations In California

Power Book II: Ghost Episodic Stills 19 items
Television

Birthright: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 10 items
Entertainment

Paper, Players & Power: The 10 Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close