Prime Video Announces Premiere Date For The Crime Thriller Series ‘Cross’ Starring Aldis Hodge + Key Art + Teaser Trailer

This past weekend (July 6th), at the 2024 Essence Festival, Prime Video announced the premiere date for the long-awaited new crime thriller series, Cross starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. All eight episodes will premiere worldwide in more than 240 countries and territories on November 14th exclusively on Prime Video.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. In advance of its Season One debut, the series was renewed for a second season at Prime Video’s inaugural upfront presentation.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. Hodge stars in the series and also serves as a producer. Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two), Juanita Jennings (Meet the Browns), Alona Tal (Supernatural), Samantha Walkes (The Changeling), Caleb Elijah (True Story), Melody Hurd (Them), Jennifer Wigmore (Designated Survivor), Eloise Mumford (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist).

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are executive producing for Skydance Television.

Before the Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television produced series premieres on November 14th, check out the official teaser trailer below. Share your thoughts in the comment section and stay tuned for the release of the official trailer.