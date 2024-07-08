Brad Pitt & Damson Idris Take On The World Of Formula One Racing In The Official ‘F1’ Teaser Trailer [WATCH]

This week (July 7th), we got our first look at the upcoming F1 movie, which will hit theaters next summer. Click inside to check out the official teaser trailer.

From Apple Original Films, F1 stars Academy Award winner Brad Pitt (Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris (Snowfall) as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon (Rome, Better Call Saul), Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Dune, Dune: Part Two, The Little Mermaid), Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies (Outlander, Rome, Game of Thrones), Emmy Award nominee Sarah Niles (I May Destroy You, Ted Lasso), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) and Samson Kayo (Famalam).

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

F1 will be distributed in theaters around the world and in IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, opening only in theaters in North America on June 27th, 2025 and internationally beginning June 25th, 2025. Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the new film is immersed in the exhilarating and cinematic world of F1, as filming takes place at races on the sport’s calendar.

Check out F1‘s official trailer below and share your thoughts in the comment section.