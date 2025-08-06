The Jennifer Hudson Show's Daytime Reign Continues
The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Daytime Reign Continues With Season 4 Premiere
Jennifer Hudson is back and so is the joy. The Jennifer Hudson Show announces its return for the highly anticipated fourth season. Read more about the announcement inside.
Hudson is back on daytime television, Monday, September 15. The show will continue its reign as one of daytime TV’s most uplifting and star-studded hours. The announcement follows the show’s recent recognition with three Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host, celebrating Hudson’s standout presence in the daytime space.
Hosted by the powerhouse EGOT winner, The Jennifer Hudson Show blends heartfelt storytelling, celebrity interviews, and viral moments. The show offers viewers a daily dose of inspiration. Since its debut, the show has become a beacon of positivity and Season 4 promises to take that energy to new heights with more must-see moments and emotional surprises.
At the heart of the show’s identity is the “Spirit Tunnel,” a fan-favorite feature that welcomes guests and audiences with high-energy love and affirmation. This signature element has helped the series earn prestigious honors, including its first Webby and Shorty Awards. The spirit tunnel has become a viral sensation as fans enjoy their favorites strutting down the coveted tunnel. Online, Hudson’s show is making waves too. It currently holds the title of #1 daytime talk show on TikTok and is the second most-followed across all social platforms.
Season 3 featured a mix of iconic guests from all walks of life, including Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, Keke Palmer, Gwen Stefani, SZA, John Legend, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Hart. The show has also highlighted rising talent and meaningful ensemble projects like The Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington, and G20 with fellow EGOT Viola Davis.
As Hudson puts it, the show aims to create a space where audiences can truly “Feel the Love.” This guiding message will continue to shape the show’s dynamic fourth season. With more connection, joy, and a whole lot of star power.
The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit the show’s website for more details.
Produced by JHud Productions and Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, the Emmy-nominated series is set to deliver more of the feel-good energy fans know and love. With Hudson at the helm, there’s no doubt that Season 4 will be another unforgettable ride.
Be sure to tune into Season 4 of The Jennifer Hudson Show September 15th.
