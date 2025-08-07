Subscribe
Entertainment

A New Era Of Oz Begins In First Look At ‘Wicked: For Good’

Published on August 7, 2025

Wicked For Good
Source: Wicked For Good / Universal Pictures

Fans of Wicked have officially been welcomed back to the Emerald City with the release of a brand-new teaser featurette for Wicked: For Good. The highly anticipated conclusion to Jon M. Chu’s two-part film adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical will debut this Fall. Read more and watch inside.

Set to hit theaters on November 21, Wicked: For Good picks up where Wicked: Part One left off. Following the emotional fallout from the pivotal choices made by Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the next iteration is for good. In the featurette, director Chu describes the second chapter as “a much more mature, emotional journey,” promising a story driven by consequences, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Grande shares that “much has changed” between the two witches since we last saw them. With their friendship fractured and their paths diverging, Wicked: For Good explores what it means to grow apart. It also discusses whether reconciliation is still possible. Fans also get an early glimpse of new sequences, including a brief but magical moment of Grande’s Glinda in action that has already sparked excitement across social media.

Beyond the friendship saga, MSN shared an exclusive that this final installment expands on Wicked’s rich backstory and deepens its connections to The Wizard of Oz. As Grande teases, audiences will finally witness how the iconic characters like the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion came to be. The upcoming film bridges Wicked with the classic tale in surprising and heartfelt ways.

Musically, Wicked: For Good promises even more unforgettable moments. According to Collider, beloved numbers like “No Good Deed,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” and the emotional finale, “For Good,” return to the screen alongside brand-new songs by composer Stephen Schwartz created specifically to enrich the second act.

Meanwhile, Erivo, who has had a whirlwind year hosting the Tony Awards and releasing a new album, revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes ritual while filming intimate scenes like “As Long As You’re Mine.” Her on-set essential? Listerine mouthwash.

“I’m conscious,” she shared. “When you’re standing in front of people that close, I know that I’m not double thinking about ‘how does my breath smell?’”

Listerine even partnered with the actress on a $2 million oral care insurance policy, highlighting the importance of self-care in her demanding schedule.

With sweeping visuals, evolved characters, and a deeper emotional core, Wicked: For Good is poised to be an unforgettable conclusion to the story fans have cherished for decades.

Check out the featurette below:

