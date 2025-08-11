Subscribe
Lori Harvey Joins Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ For Season 3

Published on August 11, 2025

Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Hulu’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt is adding more star power to its third season with entrepreneur, beauty mogul, and rising actor Lori Harvey joining the cast as a recurring guest star. Read more about the upcoming season inside.

The Onyx Collective produced series returns September 18, 2025, with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes streaming Thursdays.

Harvey will portray Chelsea, who’s an unpredictable force with a troubled past whose reemergence shakes up Jax Stewart’s life in unexpected ways. Her character promises to challenge Jax both personally and professionally, adding fresh tension to a season already brimming with high-stakes drama.

She joins a strong ensemble led by Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, alongside McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora. Season 3 will also feature recurring appearances from Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden, Kash Doll and Kiah Clingman.

The new season picks up after Jax’s turbulent year of defending her best friend from a life sentence while recovering from a deadly affair. Finally enjoying some peace, Jax finds her life “a little boring.” That is, until she takes on the case of a former child star in serious trouble. What begins as a way to spice up her routine quickly spirals when her client’s personal life mirrors the drama and danger of a Hollywood blockbuster. Meanwhile, her career comes under threat from a charismatic new associate at her firm, forcing Jax to fight for her professional and personal stability.

Harvey’s role in Reasonable Doubt follows her acting debut in Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist back in 2024. Known globally as the president and CEO of Lori Harvey Enterprises, she leads beauty and swimwear brands while maintaining a prominent modeling career for luxury labels including Chanel and Ferragamo. As the youngest daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey, she grew up immersed in entrepreneurial ambition, shaping her own path as a 28-year-old millennial trailblazer.

Created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed, Reasonable Doubt is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, along with Larry Wilmore, Anton Cropper, and Lena Cordina. The series is produced by Onyx Collective and 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 3’s addition of Harvey signals a dynamic shake-up for the courtroom drama. Fans can expect Lori’s character to keep Jax and viewers on their toes.

