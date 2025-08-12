Love Island’s Olandria Signs With UTA-Owned Digital Brand Architects

Source: Instagram / Instagram

Love Island USA Season 7 standout star Olandria Carthen is scaling up her career off-screen. The 27-year-old, known for her Southern charm and confident demeanor, has signed with Digital Brand Architects (DBA). DBA is the influencer management arm of United Talent Agency (UTA). Read more about Olandria’s next move inside.

Deadline reports that Olandria is DBA’s newest talent. The DBA was founded in 2010 by CEO Raina Penchansky. It became the first agency to treat digital creators as talent. Acquired by UTA in 2019, DBA is celebrating its 15th anniversary this November. This marks a momentous moment for the firm’s new signee Olandria. DBA will oversee a 360-degree growth strategy for Carthen, helping expand her business beyond her already strong digital presence into lifestyle and entertainment verticals.

Carthen emerged as a fan favorite from day one on Love Island USA. Initially coupled with Taylor Williams, she later formed the beloved “Nicolandria” pairing with Nic Vansteenberghe. Their chemistry captured fans’ hearts, culminating in their finish as runners-up. Olandria and the Love Island USA Season 7 cast will reunite for a special airing on August 25, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen.

Olandria’s charming personality and unique background sets her apart. As a first-generation college graduate from Tuskegee University, she holds a degree in Supply Chain Management and worked as a sales associate in the elevator industry before entering reality TV. Her blend of professionalism, authenticity, and style resonated with viewers and made her a breakout star of the season.

DBA’s move to manage Carthen highlights her potential beyond the villa. With the firm’s reputation for brand building and creator empowerment, she’s positioned for strategic expansions into media, endorsements, and lifestyle partnerships. According to Deadline, DBA will leverage Carthen’s growing footprint with “intentional expansion beyond her digital platform.”

As digital-first talent climbs the entertainment ladder, Carthen’s pairing with a powerhouse like DBA reflects a growing industry trend. Reality TV stars with authentic brands seek robust, strategic representation to navigate post-show opportunities. Watching how she evolves under this partnership may offer a blueprint for influencers-turned-celebrities aiming for sustained success.

Congrats Olandria!