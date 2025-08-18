Subscribe
Celebrity News

Regina Hall & Anna Faris Return For The Next ‘Scary Movie’

Regina Hall & Anna Faris Return For Wayans Brothers’ Next ‘Scary Movie’

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anna Faris and Regina Hall
Source: Mark Mainz / Getty

Comedy queens Regina Hall and Anna Faris are officially suiting back up as Brenda and Cindy in the Wayans Brothers’ long-awaited reboot of the Scary Movie franchise. Read more about the revival inside.

Deadline reports the duo is reuniting with Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans for the first time in nearly two decades, bringing fans a brand-new, original script that promises to resurrect the outrageous parody energy that defined early 2000s comedy.

We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon,” Hall and Faris said in a joint statement to Deadline. “Three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).

The project is gearing up for an October shoot, with Paramount setting a global theatrical release date of June 12, 2026. The revival comes at a perfect time. With the horror market oversaturated, the return of a fearless spoof like Scary Movie could give audiences exactly the laugh break they’ve been craving.

The upcoming installment will mark the sixth Scary Movie film. The franchise, which has grossed nearly $900 million worldwide, originally launched in 2000 and shattered records as one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror comedies of all time. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed the first two films, with Marlon and Shawn co-writing and starring. This revival will bring the trio back together, joined by producer Rick Alvarez.

Michael Tiddes is set to direct. He’s a longtime Wayans collaborator who helmed A Haunted HouseNaked, and Sextuplets. Miramax’s Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra are on board as executive producers.

Hall continues to stack an impressive resume beyond comedy. She’s starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, set for release this September. She also recently signed onto Peacock’s The Five Star Weekend. Meanwhile, Faris, who broke out in the original Scary Movie films, has since headlined The House BunnyMom, and cult favorite Smiley Face. She will next appear in Spa Weekend.

Marlon Wayans teased the casting on Instagram, exciting fans of the franchise with the official return of Brenda and Cindy. Hall and Faris portrayed two of the most beloved and quotable parody characters of the 2000s.

With the Wayans Brothers steering the ship once again and Hall and Faris back in the mix, the upcoming Scary Movie promises to serve nostalgia, ridiculousness, and social commentary all wrapped in a bloody, hilarious bow.

Check out Marlon’s post below:

Related Tags

Celebrity news Film Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending
Atlanta Black Pride
31 Items
Entertainment

A Community Celebration: Da Brat & Judy, TS Madison, Saucy Santana & Many More Attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Shaboozey Hosts Lionsgate's "The Long Walk" Screening
Entertainment

Timeless & Soulful: Shaboozey Teams Up With Guitarist Stephen Wilson Jr. For The End Title Song For Lionsgate’s ‘The Long Walk’

Destiny's Child With Solange
Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
9 Items
Entertainment

The Latte Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Introduce Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte In New Ad

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Entertainment

Put On: Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Mid adult woman using mobile phone in the passenger seat inside the car
News

Uber Faces Harrowing Truth: Sexual Assault Occurs Every Eight Minutes

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
30 Items
Entertainment

I’m Rich B*tch: Celebrating Dave Chappelle’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Sketches From ‘Chappelle’s Show’

OkayPlayer
Celebrity

Influence Is Like DNA: How Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane & Kendrick Lamar Shaped Modern Hip-Hop

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close